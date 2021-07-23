Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advised Zomato on Raising INR 9,375 Crores through IPO

Delhi | Mumbai, India (NewsVoir) Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas team advised Zomato Limited, which is a leading food services platform in India, on its initial public offering (IPO).

The Capital Markets team of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advised Zomato on the Transaction. The Transaction team was led by Yash Ashar, Partner & Head - Capital Markets; Bharath Reddy, Partner; Rohan Banerjee, Partner; and Gokul Rajan, Partner; with support from Sindhushri Badarinath, Principal Associate; Aashima Johur, Principal Associate; Nishkarsh Jakhar, Senior Associate; Amitpal Singh, Senior Associate; Aniran Ghoshal, Associate; and Shachi Singh, Associate.

Zomato issued 1,233,552,631 equity shares for cash at a price of INR 76 per equity share, aggregating up to INR 9,375 crores, comprising of a fresh issue of 1,184,210,526 equity shares aggregating up to INR 9,000 crores and an offer for sale of 49,342,105 equity shares aggregating up to INR 375 crores, comprising of 49,342,105 equity shares by Info Edge (India) Limited (the 'Offer'). The Offer included a reservation of up to 6,500,000 equity shares aggregating to INR 49.4 crores for purchase by eligible employees of the Company.

This is India’s first unicorn to list on the stock exchanges and one of the largest digital economy companies to list in India. The deal is positioned to lead the way for other e-commerce, digital economy and technology-oriented companies to explore listing in India.

Other advisors involved in the Transaction are: • Kotak Mahindra Capital Limited, Morgan Stanley India Private Limited, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited (Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) to the Issue) • Latham & Watkins LLP (International legal counsel to BRLMs) The draft red herring prospectus dated April 27, 2021 (DRHP) was filed with SEBI and the red herring prospectus (RHP) and the prospectus (Prospectus) were filed with SEBI and the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi on July 6, 2021 (read with the addendum dated July 11, 2021) and July 19, 2021, respectively.

The Company was listed on NSE and BSE July 23, 2021.

About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas India’s Leading Law Firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was founded on May 11, 2015 and takes forward the values going back 104 years, of the erstwhile Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co. Tracing its professional lineage to 1917, the Firm has 750 lawyers, including over 130 partners, and offices in India’s key business centres at Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The Firm advises a large, and varied client base that includes domestic and foreign commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity funds, venture capital funds, start-ups and governmental and regulatory bodies.

The firm was recently named in ‘25 Most Innovative Companies of the Year’ by CII. Also, received “Law Firm of the Year” award at the Asian Legal Business (ALB) India Law Awards 2020 and “Law Firm of the Year, India” at the Asialaw Regional Awards 2020. The firm was recognised as the “Most Innovative National Law Firm of the Year – India for 2020” at the IFLR Asia Awards and voted as the “Employer of Choice for 2020” from India, by the Asian Legal Business.

