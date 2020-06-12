Is Cynthia A Symbol of Pak Army’s Effort to Derail Serious Issues?

Cynthia Ritchie, an erstwhile little known American woman, residing mostly in Pakistan for the better part of the last ten years, sprang to the center of salacious headlines because of her stunning allegations, in a video followed by a series of tweets, of rape and manhandling against Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) former federal Interior Minister Rehman Malik, former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani, and former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin, while they were in government back in 2011. Grave allegations indeed, which must be investigated, as should her past and present in Pakistan.

What followed the allegations was nothing short of a foaming-at-the-mouth national theatre. All real crises faded into the background, be it sugar and flour prices, petrol shortage, negative GDP growth, or the unfolding COVID disaster. Intense speculation and conspiracy theories followed, as to whether this diversion was contrived at this time to pressure the PPP into agreeing to roll back the coveted 18th Amendment and the NFC awards (considered as bulwarks against the military’s overweening political reach), or whether it was indeed to divert public attention away from the crises facing the country, or something else.

The latest conspiracy theory making the rounds is that Cynthia was, all along, a ‘CIA asset’, who managed to penetrate the highest political and military circles.

How A ‘Sex Scandal’ Accidentally Put Pakistani Military In a Quandary

To my mind, the simpler, more obvious links and timings usually point to the likelier truth. It would be foolish to think that the PPP Co-Chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, would sacrifice his sole political legacy (the 18th Amendment) for a sex scandal that doesn’t even involve him personally. In Pakistani politics, these things, unfortunately, come and go. Diversion from issues? Two hundred million hungry people do not forget their hunger and disease for a sex scandal.

And the CIA theory is a non-starter for several reasons, but most obviously because nothing about Cynthia’s trajectory, or her public spats, has the CIA’s footprints on it. It would never encourage an asset to develop a highly public profile, or publicly attack local political parties, or journalists and human rights activists, as she is wont to do.

A simple rule is to Follow The Money, in this case Malik Riaz.

What almost everyone seems to have forgotten is the raging scandal dominating Pakistan’s news and social media, JUST before the Cynthia scandal spiralled into a raging fire. The viral videos of two daughters of Malik Riaz – a property kingpin of Pakistan – storming the house of local model Uzma Khan and her sister, accompanied by a dozen or so male guards, assaulting the girls, vandalising their home, and inciting the guards to sexually molest the girls, and trying to get in touch on the phone with some man named Bilal to get the girls abducted by the ISI – had caused an outrage that refused to die.

The reason for the horrific attack was purportedly that one or both girls were sleeping with Riaz’s niece’s husband. The niece issued an outraged video appealing to the perceived Pakistani and Islamic values of trying to ‘save her marriage from the home-wreckers’.

Unfortunately for the Pakistani military, the national conversation instead turned to the condemnation of Riaz and his longstanding patrons – the Pakistani military.

Why Malik Riaz Is the Military’s ‘Untouchable’ Man

Social media outrage laid open the brazenness of the attack, especially the incitement to sexual violence and the confidence in having the ISI abducting the girls, at the military’s feet.

Riaz is known as the military’s ‘untouchable’ man. He has not only survived, but his property empire has grown manifold through decades of different political and military governments.

Only recently, the UK’s National Crime Agency seized Riaz’s property and cash worth 190 million pounds and returned it to the Pakistan government. But the PTI government and the courts of Pakistan handed it back to him. He is well-known for documented land-grabbing with impunity, and becoming a trillionaire on the back of it. At any given point in time, he has, in his employ, dozens of generals and brigadiers (as soon as they retire), with their connections intact with the serving top brass, breezily building Bahrain Towns in their dozens across the country on grabbed land. Given the open connivance of the military, it can safely be assumed that handsome commissions are paid right up the line.

