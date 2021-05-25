Cyclone Yaas: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Cong workers to provide assistance to people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the party workers to provide all assistance and ensure the safety of those affected in the wake of Cyclone Yaas.

Pointing out that Cyclone Yaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal he urged everyone to follow precautionary measures.

"#CycloneYaas is moving towards Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal. I appeal to Congress workers to provide all assistance ensuring the safety of those affected. Please follow all precautionary measures," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall for Assam and Meghalaya on May 26-27.

"Assam and Meghalaya on May 26 and 27 and Bihar on May 28; scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely falls over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on May 26," the IMD tweeted.

A total of 35 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the cities likely to be affected by the cyclone Yaas.

"There are 35 NDRF teams already deployed in West Bengal, some have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar. Some teams may have to be deployed in Jharkhand as the cyclonic storm may impact cities like Jamshedpur and Ranch", NDRF Director General (DG) SN Pradhan said.

IMD on Monday informed that the deep depression over the East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and it would further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

Keeping in view the approaching cyclone, the Eastern Railway on Sunday cancelled 25 trains between May 24 and May 29.

Earlier on Monday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested people who are in cyclone-prone areas to move to shelter homes. (ANI)