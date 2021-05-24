Cyclone Yaas: Precautionary Measures Taken to Protect Jagannath Temple, Balasore Wildlife Division on Alert

As coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal are going to witness ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ named ‘Yaas’ on May 26, the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has swung into action to take all the precautionary measures to protect historical temples like Jagannath and Konark temples in Odisha.

“In 2019, during Cyclone ‘Fani’ minor damage was reported at Lord Jagannath temple. For the last few months, we have been doing some repairing work at the top of the temple (near the Sudarshan Chakra) and scaffoldings were put up for the restoration work. We fear that the scaffoldings may damage the temple because we experienced the same problem during Cyclone ‘Fani’. Therefore, this time we don’t want to take any chance and I have already instructed my staff to remove all the scaffoldings from the temple,” Arun Malik, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Bhubaneswar Circle said.

“We are in constant touch with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Similar preparation has been taken at the Konark temple. In all the historical places including at Lord Jagannath temple, the ASI engineers will be stationed to handle any crisis. Today, I will have a detailed survey and will make necessary arrangements in the wake of Cyclone ‘Yaas’,” he said.

When asked about the withstand capacity of the Jagannath Temple in such a situation considering its ancient architecture, he said, “It’s is difficult to estimate. Let’s hope for the best.”

Puri’s Jagannath Temple in Odisha is one of the most sacred temples in India. It was built approximately in 1135-1150 by King Chodaganga of the Eastern Ganga dynasty and finished by his descendant, Anangabhima Deva, during the 12th century.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) – Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is expected to make landfall between Paradip and Sagar islands on May 26 evening as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, causing heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha.

In Bengal, areas close to Digha, Tajpur and Mandarmani in East Midnapore and the coastal stretch of Odisha including Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj are likely to be worst affected due to Cyclone ‘Yaas’ as the landfall could be in any of these areas.

Special arrangements have been taken to protect the flora and fauna of the Balasore Wildlife Division which is a home for nearly 32 species of mammals, 149 species of birds, 40 species of reptiles.

“Balasore is falling under the vulnerable zone. We are fully prepared and have already taken various measures to protect the flora and fauna. We have already removed all detachable tents and cottages. All the boats were kept inside godowns and we are keeping a track on the movements of wildlife animals. We have asked our anti-poaching squads to intensify their vigil because during natural calamities, poaching became a concern for us,” Biswaraj Panda, Divisional Forest Officer of Balasore Wildlife Division said.

All the floating, aviation and ashore units/assets of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Indian Army were mobilized and put on high alert and have been deployed in Bay of Bengal and Andaman sea.

So far, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted around 1,000 NDRF personnel and more than 70 tons of load from Jamnagar (Gujarat), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar) and Arakonnam (Tamil Nadu) to Kolkata in West Bengal, Bhubaneswar (in Odisha) and Port Blair (in Andaman and Nicobar Islands) in 15 Transport Aircraft, as on May 23.

IAF has kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to support humanitarian assistance, rescue and relief operations in West Bengal and in Odisha.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Cyclone ‘Yaas’ cyclone with all senior officers of relevant Central and State agencies along with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police.

All officials have been advised integrated command, advance planning & early evacuation from coastal & riverine areas to rescue shelters including cyclone & flood shelters, and to conduct relief and rehabilitation operations at the earliest. Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24×7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No – 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilized. I request all to stay alert,” she tweeted.

