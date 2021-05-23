Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi Holds Meeting; NDRF, Army Make Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior government officials, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, and secretaries from the telecom, power, civil aviation, earth sciences ministries on Sunday, 23 May, to review the preparations for Cyclone Yaas.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also part of the meeting.

Just days after Cyclone Tauktae on the west coast, now India's east coast is preparing for a possible cyclone. According to the Met Department, the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and hit West Bengal and Odisha by 26 May.

"A marked low-pressure system will be developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a depression during the next 12 hours and move north­-northwestwards direction. The cyclonic storm will intensify by 24 May and reach north Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh coast on 26 May," the deputy director at IMD in Bhubaneswar told news agency ANI.

NDRF, Army Make Preparations

Preparations are being made at multiple levels for the impending cyclone. Eighteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are positioned in different parts of Odisha, while four are on standby. Eleven NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal and the Navy also has ships and aircraft on standby.

Two columns and two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and eight columns and one Engineer Task Force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations, the army said.

The Odisha government has ordered the evacuation of those at risk.

Several trains have been cancelled as a precautionary measure because of the cyclone.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the chief secretary, health secretary and disaster management authorities over the cyclone.

(With inputs from ANI.)

