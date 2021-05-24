Cyclone Yaas LIVE Updates: Bengal Govt Begins Evacuation from Low-lying Areas, NDRF Forms 46 Teams Ahead of Landfall

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: The West Bengal government has begun evacuating people from low-lying areas of South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts after the India Meteorological Department predicted that Cyclone ‘Yaas’, which may turn out to be “very severe cyclonic storm”, will make landfall somewhere between Paradwip in Odisha and Sagar in South 24 Parganas on May 26 evening at a speed ranging between 155 km/hr and 165 km/hr.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, the cyclone Yaas is 670 kms away from the coast of Digha in West Bengal and is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night. The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Cyclone Yaas will lash Odisha and West Bengal with “highly damaging wind speed” and can be compared to the damage with the last Cyclone, Amphan.

Here are the live updates for Cyclone Yaas:

– The IMD on Monday tweeted the course of Cyclone Yaas and said, “Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.”

Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into a Deep Depression and about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May morning and further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/khnZP3n67v — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 23, 2021

– Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that she had “extensively reviewed the disaster management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone with all senior officers of relevant Central and state agencies along with DMs & SPs.

– The NDRF has formed 46 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment etc in four coastal states /UT — West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and — for relief and rescue operation. In addition, 13 teams are being airlifted for deployment on Sunday.

– The Railways cancelled two trains plying between Ranchi and Howrah and various trains running through Jharkhand, too, remain suspended between May 25 and May 26 as a preventive measure against Cyclone Yaas.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the state and central agencies to deal with the situation and called for a timely evacuation of those involved in offshore activities. The armed forces too are alert with the Navy putting on standby four warships and a number of aircraft. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 11 transport aircraft and 25 helicopters ready to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations as part of preparations to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas, officials said.

– The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the cyclone is likely to make landfall on May 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar islands in West Bengal after intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm’ with wind speed ranging from 155kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph. It will start bringing heavy rain in coastal areas from Tuesday.

– In West Bengal, besides taking out residents from their homes, the state government is making every effort to ensure that there is not a single tourist left in Digha and Mandarmani – the two main tourist spots near the sea in East Midnapore district.

– Meanwhile, a 90-member team of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Diaster Response Force and coastal guards have been pressed into action to evacuate the people from the low-lying areas.

– State administration has stored huge amounts of baby food, water pouches, tarpaulins and candles in all the cyclone centres and safe homes. “For Covid patients, we have made additional arrangements for generators in all the hospitals and safe homes. The doctors and the paramedical staff have been asked to stay in the hospitals 24×7 so that they can respond to any kind of emergency. Army has been asked to stay on standby,” a state official said.

– The IAF airlifted 21 tonnes of relief materials and 334 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Kolkata and Port Blair from three different places on Sunday as the government initiated a series of measures to tackle the cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, they said. The Indian Navy had said eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned at Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources. Four naval ships have been put on standby with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials and medical teams.

