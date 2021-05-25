



Cyclone Yaas: IMD warns flooding, disruption in power supply

Officials at the India Meteorological Department have warned possible disruption in power supply and flooding in low-lying areas in the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal, as Cyclone Yaas is set to make landfall near Dhamra Port early tomorrow morning. The landfall will most likely be between Dhamra and Chandbali areas in Odisha's Bhadrak district, they added. Here are more updates.

Fact: 2 electrocuted to death in Bengal, says CM

This evening, two people were electrocuted to death in a tornado in West Bengal, hours ahead of the cyclone, and 40 houses were also damaged, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly said. The incident took place in the Hooghly district of the state.

Details: 11+ lakh people have been evacuated so far

More than 11 lakh people have been evacuated from low-lying areas in Odisha and West Bengal. Over nine lakh of them were in Bengal while the Odisha government said they have shifted over two lakh to safe shelters. Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee, the respective Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal, have been closely monitoring the situation, reports say.

Fact: AP CM asks 3 districts to be on 'high alert'

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials in three coastal districts of that state to remain on high alert. The CM held a meeting with the District Collectors of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam in this regard.

Preparations: NDRF deploys 112 teams to Odisha, Bengal, other states

Separately, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed its highest-ever number of teams in preparation of the cyclonic storm. The force has sent a total of 112 teams, of which 52 teams are meant for Odisha, followed by 45 for West Bengal. Other states and union territories where NDRF teams are stationed are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Fact: 38 long-distance passenger trains canceled

A total of 38 long-distance South-bound and Kolkata-bound passenger trains will remain canceled between May 24 and May 29, the Indian Railways has said. Passengers will be given a refund for their booked tickets, it added.

Cyclone Tauktae: A recent cyclone destroyed hundreds of villages, killed dozens

Cyclone Tauktae, an extremely severe cyclonic storm, had hit the coastal states of Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, earlier this month. Hundreds of houses and villages were destroyed across states and dozens of people died in storm-related incidents. A barge sank off the coast of Mumbai, reportedly killing over 80 people while more than a dozen are still missing.

Precautions: What precautions can you take to stay safe?

Stay inside as far as possible and seek shelter in the strongest part of the building/house. Stay away from the windows. If your building starts to break up, protect yourself using mattresses/blankets/rugs under a strong table or bench. Turn off the gas and disconnect electrical appliances to avoid short circuits and damages. Do not go outside until it has been officially advised.

