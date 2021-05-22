As Cyclone Yaas Approaches the Coasts of Odisha and Bengal, Here's a List of Dos and Don'ts

Cyclonic Storm Yaas, a powerful cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26. After cyclone ‘Tauktae’ battered India’s western coast earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, the meteorological department has said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.

As the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha brace themselves for the cyclone, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a list of Dos and Don’ts for people living in the region. The NDMA advised people to ignore rumours and rely only on official warnings before and during the cyclone. It also asked the people to keep their mobile phones charged and keep following the cyclone updates on radio, television and read the newspapers.

Here is a complete list of Dos and Don’ts:

Steps to Take Before Cyclone:

Ignore rumours, stay calm, don’t panic

Keep your mobile phones charged to ensure connectivity; use SMS

Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates

Keep your documents and valuables in water-proof containers

Prepare an emergency kit with essential items for safety and survival

Secure your house; carry out repairs; don’t leave sharp objects loose

Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety

What to Do During And After Cyclone:

When Indoors

Switch off electrical mains, gas supply

Keep doors and windows shut

If your house is unsafe, leave early before onset of a cyclone

Listen to radio/transistor

Drink boiled/chlorinated water

Rely only on official warnings

If Outdoors

Do not enter damaged buildings

Watch out for broken electric poles and wires

Seek a safe shelter

Advisory for Fishermen:

Keep radio set with extra batteries handy

Keep boats/rafts tied up in a safe place

Do not venture out in the sea

