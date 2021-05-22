As Cyclone Yaas Approaches the Coasts of Odisha and Bengal, Here's a List of Dos and Don'ts
Cyclonic Storm Yaas, a powerful cyclone that is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is likely to hit parts of Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26. After cyclone ‘Tauktae’ battered India’s western coast earlier this week, leaving behind a trail of destruction in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, the meteorological department has said a low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and move towards West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around May 26.
As the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha brace themselves for the cyclone, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a list of Dos and Don’ts for people living in the region. The NDMA advised people to ignore rumours and rely only on official warnings before and during the cyclone. It also asked the people to keep their mobile phones charged and keep following the cyclone updates on radio, television and read the newspapers.
Here is a complete list of Dos and Don’ts:
Steps to Take Before Cyclone:
What to Do During And After Cyclone:
When Indoors
If Outdoors
Advisory for Fishermen:
