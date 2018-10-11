Cyclone Titli makes landfall in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh

Severe cyclonic storm 'Cyclone Titli' swirling over Bay of Bengal has intensified into the 'very severe' category. The cyclone arrived at Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in wee hours of Thursday morning. Cyclone Titli made a landfall in Gopalpur in Odisha and Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall. The cyclone made a landfall at 5:30 am in the morning. The cyclone is moving at a speed of 140-150 km per hour. Odisha's Gopalpur reported 102 km per hour and Andhra Pradesh's Kalingapatnam reported 56 km per hour surface wind speed. The wind speed of the cyclone is steadily rising. In the wake of the cyclone, people living in low lying areas have been evacuated to relief camps. Weather officials have issued warnings to local fishermen and teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are on alert. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a high-level meeting to review the cyclone situation. India's cyclone season usually runs from April to December, with storms often causing dozens of deaths, evacuations of tens of thousands of people and widespread damage to crops and property.