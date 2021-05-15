Cyclone Tauktae: Vistara, IndiGo announces their flights are likely to impacted

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): In the wake of cyclone Tauktae, Vistara and IndiGo on Saturday issued travel advisories stating that some of their flights are likely to be impacted.

As per the advisory issued by Vistara today, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad might be impacted till May 17 due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea triggered by cyclone Tauktae.

"Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian Sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvanathapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be imapcted till May 17, 2021," it said.

IndiGo also issued a travel advisory stating that flights to and from Kerala's Kannur.

The airline tweeted, "Travel Advisory: Due to Cyclone Tauktae, flights to/from Kannur are impacted. You may visit Plan B to opt for alternate options or get a refund."

As cyclone Tauktae furthers closer into the Indian West Coast, the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an 'orange bulletin' for Kerala and Tamil Nadu, predicting a severe flood situation in the two states.

Water levels are likely to reach 'danger' and highest flood levels, the CWC said.

As of 8 am today morning, rivers Manimala, Achankovil in Kerala and Kodaiyar in Tamil Nadu continued flowing in 'Severe situation', all three above their danger levels.

On Friday night, the India Meteorological Department had informed that the low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea near Lakshwadeep had intensified into a deep depression and will intensify into a cyclonic storm in the following 12 hours.

"Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" (pronounced as Tau'Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central the Arabian Sea: Cyclone watch for south Gujarat and Diu coasts", the IMD had tweeted.

The cyclone is likely to impact areas including the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Goa, and Maharashtra.

The IMD had also predicted that the cyclone would hit the Gujarat coast by May 18 morning.

"Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east-central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning", tweeted the IMD.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials had assured on Friday that they were well prepared for cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams had been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams were on standby-ready for the 5 most vulnerable states.

Five districts in Kerala had been put under red alert by the IMD on Friday-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

"According to the IMD, the low-pressure area in the south-eastern Arabian Sea has intensified into a severe depression. Even though Kerala is not in the predicted path of the cyclone, heavy rains, strong winds and strong sea gusts are expected in the State till May 16," Vijayan said in a press briefing.

He further said that nine teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as a precaution. (ANI)