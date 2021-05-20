Cyclone Tauktae: Rajnath Singh expresses condolences to bereaved families

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families affected due to cyclone Tauktae.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives during the cyclone Tauktae and convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers remain with the missing crew member families for whom the Search and Rescue (SAR) efforts are ongoing."

The cyclone claimed the lives of many and caused massive destruction in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Karnataka. Several National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams were deployed in five-six coastal states.

After cyclone Tauktae made its landfall, extensive search and rescue operations were carried out by the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), which are still ongoing.

As many as 188 workmen were rescued while 37 bodies were recovered by the Indian Navy from the barge P305 which sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of cyclone Tauktae.

Meanwhile, all 137 crew of barge Gal Constructor which had gone adrift due to the cyclone were successfully rescued by the ICG.

Acknowledging their efforts, Rajnath Singh wrote, "I am aware of the scale of devastation caused by Cyclone Tauktae and adverse conditions in which Search & Rescue Ops have been conducted by the Indian Navy and ICG. Many precious lives have been saved by the daring action taken by the Navy in rescuing crew of barge P305."

Expressing his gratitude, the minister said, "My heartfelt gratitude to the men in uniform who did not deter from putting their lives in danger saving the lives of our citizens under extreme conditions."

According to R K Jenamani, senior scientist at National Weather Forecasting Centre IMD, Tauktae has significantly weakened now. (ANI)