Cyclone Tauktae pounds into Gujarat, major cities bear brunt

Surat/ Ahmedabad/ Vadodara/ Amreli, May 18 (ANI): Cyclone Tauktae made landfall in Gujarat on May 17 with gusty winds and heavy rain that damaged houses and trees. Rainfall with gusts forced people to stay at their homes. Roofs of houses blown away in Surat’s Kapodra Patiya area. Traffic movement hampered due to fallen trees in Amreli city. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier today, the cyclone will move north-northeastwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that at least three people lost their lives due to the cyclone. According to The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan the 'worst is over' and Cyclone Tauktae will "become a depression" by today evening.