Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

Cyclone ‘Tauktae’: PM Modi to Visit Gujarat, Diu to Take Stock

IANS
·1-min read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to his home state Gujarat and the Union Territory of Diu to take stock of the situation after the devastation caused by severe cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will be landing directly at the Bhavnagar airport at around 11 am. From Bhavnagar, he will take an aerial survey of Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath and Amreli districts, as well as of Diu.

After the aerial survey of the three districts which are badly affected by the cyclone, he will hold a review meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and officials of the state administration in Ahmedabad.

He will return to the national capital in the evening.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Narada Case: What BJP Hopes to Get From TMC Leaders’ Arrest by CBICyclone ‘Tauktae’: PM Modi to Visit Gujarat, Diu to Take Stock . Read more on India by The Quint.

Latest stories

  • Rahul Gandhi in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'? Viral Pic Has Desis Convinced Congressman Has a 'Girlfriend'

    A viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter 'features' Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment.

  • Despite Allahabad HC Order, Century-Old Mosque Demolished in UP

    Following the demolition, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, on Tuesday, condemned the “high-handed” act.

  • Use The Phrase Indian Strain, Dramatic Photos Of Dead Bodies: BJP Leaks Photos Of Alleged Congress 'Toolkit'

    Various BJP leaders on Tuesday (18 May) shared screenshots of what they call is a "toolkit" of the Congress party to adopt various underhand techniques to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP led central government. This "toolkit" has been attributed to the AICC Research Department. The Congress has now come out to call the "toolkit" dated May 2021 a "forgery" and has said that it will file FIRs against BJP president J P Nadda and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

  • Spreads Faster, May Be Less Responsive to Treatment, Vaccine: How Worrying is the New Variant?

    UK PM Boris Johnson has warned Britons to be cautious and scientists advising him say curbs might need to be re-imposed because of a worrying variant detected in India.

  • Haryana Man Who Performed Last Rites of Over 300 Covid Victims Succumbs to Virus

    Praveen Kumar, 43, succumbed to the disease barely two days after testing positive.

  • Kiren Rijiju Walks Out of High-level Meeting for Tokyo Olympics Preparation

    Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra had a frictional exchange during a meeting on India's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Pakistan: Mob attacks police station in Islamabad to lynch man detained on blasphemy charges

    Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Amid international condemnation of Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws, a mob of villagers attacked a police station in Islamabad in an attempt to lynch a person detained on blasphemy charges.

  • Lancet editorial on India’s fight against COVID-19 biased and misguided

    The Lancet editorial seemed to be solely for the media attention and trending on Twitter while maligning India globally

  • Another Cyclone is Threatening India, This Time in The Bay of Bengal

    Devi also noted that the sea surface temperature SST) is at 31 degrees above the Bay of Bengal, around 1-2 degrees Celsius above average, making oceanic and atmospheric conditions favourable for cyclone storm development.

  • PLA exercising in its depth areas opposite Ladakh, Indian forces watching closely

    New Delhi (India), May 18 (ANI) More than a year after the Chinese army displayed aggression on the northern front, the People's Liberation Army is carrying out an exercise in their depth areas near the Eastern Ladakh sector.

  • ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

  • Pakistan police ‘ignored pleas for protection’ from UK woman murdered in Lahore

    It is thought that both suspects had wanted to marry Mayra Zulfiqar

  • KK Shailaja, Praised for Covid Control, Among Ministers Dropped from Kerala Cabinet as Vijayan Bets on New Faces

    Shailaja, who is also a retired teacher, became popular after doing stellar work in containing the spread of COVID-19 in the initial phase of the pandemic.

  • Here's Who Played the Zombies in WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash

    The identity of Zombies, who appeared in last night's WWE WrestleMania Backlash, has been revealed.

  • World Hypertension Day 2021: Occasion aims to raise awareness about dangers of high blood pressure

    This year, the theme of World Hypertension Day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’

  • UP Minister Vijay Kashyap Succumbs to Covid-19, Fifth BJP MLA to Lose Battle to Virus

    Leaders of other political parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have also fallen prey to the deadly virus.

  • France, Germany And Spain Finalise Deal Over Development Of Next-Gen Fighter Jet To Replace Rafale, Eurofighter

    Estimated to cost over $120 billion, the FCAS will be the Europe's largest defence projects.

  • Indian mosque bulldozed in defiance of high court order

    Local officials in Uttar Pradesh demolish mosque that had stood since time of British rule Images of rubble taken in the aftermath of the destruction of the mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photograph: Supplied A local administration in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has defied a state high court order and bulldozed a mosque, in one of the most inflammatory actions taken against a Muslim place of worship since the demolition of the Babri Mosque by a mob of Hindu nationalist rioters in 1992. The mosque, called Masjid Gareeb Nawaz Al Maroof, in the district of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, had stood for at least six decades, since the time of British rule, according to documents held by its committee. On Monday, police and security services moved into the area and cleared it of people, then brought in bulldozers and demolished the mosque buildings. Debris was then thrown into a river, according to images and local accounts. Security services have been deployed to prevent anyone coming within a mile of where the mosque stood. The state government of Uttar Pradesh is controlled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), which also governs at national level. The chief minister is a hardline Hindu nationalist called Yogi Adityanath, who is known for his vitriol against Muslims. He has made speeches laced with Islamophobia, referred to Muslims as terrorists, and passed legislation openly discriminatory to Muslims. A local imam, Maulana Abdul Mustafa, who is on the mosque committee, said the mosque was “hundreds of years old” and that “thousands of people have been coming here five times a day to offer namaz [prayer]”. “All Muslims were scared, so no one went near the mosque or dared to protest when the mosque was being demolished. Even today, several dozen people are leaving their homes and hiding in other areas out of the fear of the police.” Adarsh Singh, Barabanki district magistrate, denied the presence of the mosque. “I do not know any mosque,” he said. “I know there was an illegal structure. The Uttar Pradesh high court declared it illegal. That’s why the regional senior district magistrate took action. I will not say anything else.” The scene after the demolition of the mosque. Photograph: Supplied The demolition was in violation of a high court order issued on 24 April, which stated that buildings in the state should be protected from any eviction or demolition until 31 May “in the wake of the upsurge of the pandemic”. The mosque has been contested by the local administration. On 15 March, a notice was issued to the mosque committee questioning the presence of an “unofficial mosque”, requesting evidence for the permissions they had for the land and citing a court ruling where illegal religious constructions could be demolished if they caused obstructions. The mosque committee say they sent a detailed response, including documents demonstrating the building had an electricity connection from 1959 and showing no mosque structures were obstructing the road, but the local administration did not take the response on to official record. On 18 March, the mosque committee went to the Allahabad high court citing concerns that the mosque faced “imminent demolition”. The high court ruled that the local administration was only seeking documentation, rather threatening to demolish the mosque. In the following days, local Muslims say the administration began building a permanent structure to block access to the mosque. On 19 March, local Muslims were prevented from entering the mosque for Friday prayers, causing tension and protests in the area. Over 35 local Muslims who were protesting were arrested and put in jail, where many are still held, and police reports were filed against the demonstrators. In a ruling on 24 April, taking in the circumstances of the pandemic, Allahabad high court then ordered that “any orders of eviction, dispossession or demolition … shall remain in abeyance until 31.05.21”. In a press statement, the district administration of Barabanki described the demolished structures as a “residential complex” and said a court order from 2 April had proved the “residential construction in question is illegal”. They made no mention of the mosque on the site, even though its presence had previously been officially acknowledged in the notice served to the mosque on 15 March and again in the high court petition on 18 March. Members of the mosque committee said they had also not been made aware of any court ruling regarding the mosque made on 2 April . Despite the court order to delay all demolitions till the end of May, the administration went ahead with the demolition of the mosque structures on Monday afternoon. A statement by Zafur Ahmad Faruqi, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf board, said: “I strongly condemn the patently illegal and high-handed action … by which they have demolished a 100-year-old mosque.” Faruqi said the demolition was “against the law, a misuse of power and in utter violation of the clear orders dated 24.04.2020 passed by the Hon’ble High Court” and called for a high-level judicial inquiry. The district where the mosque is located is adjacent to Ayodhya, where the Babri mosque stood before its demolition in 1992. In a court ruling in 2019, judges declared that the land legally belonged to Hindus, rather than Muslims, and a new Ram temple is under construction on the site where the Babri Mosque stood formerly.

  • Cricket-Tendulkar had 'sleepless nights' before matches due to anxiety

    "Over a period of time I realised that besides preparing physically for a game, you have to prepare yourself mentally also," Tendulkar said on Sunday while addressing an online session on e-learning platform Unacademy. The anxiety levels were very high. Last month, Tendulkar was released from a hospital in Mumbai a week after he was admitted when he contracted COVID-19.

  • Top Bihar Cardiologist Dies of Covid-19 at Hyderabad Hospital, CM Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad Condole Demise

    He had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital here. He was taken to Hyderabad a few weeks later by an air ambulance.