Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: 'Extremely severe' cyclonic storm to hit Gujarat in less than 7 hours
Cyclone Tauktae LATEST News and Updates: Over 1.5 lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat, while 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF remained deployed. As per IMD, the storm is expected to reach the state by the evening and cross the coast between 8 pm and 11 pm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange or "be prepared" alert for heavy rains in 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh even as the state received intermittent showers during the day due to cyclone Tauktae.
Two persons died in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, the state government said on Monday.
Six people have lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials told PTI on Monday. According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.
The wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded around 2 pm at the weather station based at Afghan Church in South Mumbai's Colaba area, the BMC said. This was the highest wind speed recorded so far during the day as per officials
Mumbai is set to witness a high tide of 3.94 metres at 3.44 pm, even as the IMD upgraded its warning for the city to "extremely heavy rainfall".
As Mumbai recorded gusty winds and heavy rains, the city police tweeted about water-logging in six low-lying areas, including the Hindmata junction, Andheri subway and Malad Subway, crucial for the east-west connectivity.
One person was killed and two injured as Cyclone Tauktae brought rains and winds to Maharashtra's Raigad district, where the IMD has issues a red alert.
Cyclone Tauktae, which has now intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", is likely to reach Gujarat coast by Monday evening and cross the state coast between 8 pm and 11 pm, the IMD said.
As a precautionary measure, the state administration shifted over one lakh people living in coastal areas of 17 districts to safer places till late Sunday night, and the work resumed on Monday morning, the government said in a release.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, in the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Monday, 84 talukas of 21 districts of Gujarat received light rainfall, mainly caused due to the cyclonic disturbances.
Six talukas received over one inch rainfall, it said.
As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae has further intensified into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm".
"It is very likely to move north-north-westwards and reach the Gujarat coast in the evening hours of (May) 17th and cross the state coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during the night (2000 hrs-2300 hrs IST) with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph," the IMD said.
The cyclone will cause light to moderate rainfall at many places in the state, heavy to very heavy showers at a few places, and extremely heavy downpour at isolated places over southern districts of Saurashtra, Diu and Gujarat region on Monday and Tuesday, the IMD said.
The sea conditions will remain "phenomenal" till Tuesday morning before improving, it said.
The state government in a release said over one lakh people were shifted to safer temporary shelters from 655 vulnerable villages in 17 districts till late Monday night.
A number of teams of departments like forest, roads and buildings, health, revenue and electricity have been deployed to immediately address the damage caused due to the cyclone, it said.
Besides, 41 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been deployed along with 10 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Three teams of the NDRF have been kept in reserve, the release said.
Special arrangements have been made in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to ensure electricity backup in case of power outage due to the cyclone.
Arrangements have also been made for 161 ICU ambulances and 576 ambulances of '108' service to shift patients in case of emergency, it said.
The state government has also created 35 green corridors for easy transportation of medical oxygen for the needy patients across Gujarat.
De-watering pumps have also been set up in low-lying areas to clear flooding.
Local administrations have removed 2,126 hoardings in urban areas and 643 in rural areas as well as 668 temporary structures, to avoid any threat caused by them to people's lives, the government said.
