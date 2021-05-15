Cyclone Tauktae to Intensify Into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Gujarat & Diu Coasts on Alert: IMD, Support Teams Deployed

Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) which is over east central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, will intensify into Severe Cyclonic Storm, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 0830 hours IST. On the morning of May 18, the cyclone will touch the Gujarat coast, IMD officials said.

“Deep Depression intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east central Arabian Sea, Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts,” IMD tweeted.

CS “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) centred near 12.8°N/72.5°E,at 0830IST of 15th,190 km N-NW of Amini Divi.Very likely to intensify into a SCS during next 6 hrs & into a VSCS during the subsequent 12 hrs. To move N-NWwards and cross Gujarat coast b/w Porbandar & Naliya on 18th. pic.twitter.com/0pcPm9tFS0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 15, 2021

As the western coast gears for the cyclone to make landfall, the Indian Navy has assured support to the state administrations. “Indian Navy ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving and disaster relief teams standby…for rendering full support to State administrations as Cyclonic Storm Tauktae approaches Western Coast of India,” a tweet by the Navy spokesperson read.

On Friday, IMD officials said that this cyclonic activity would bring rain or thunderstorms in the coastal belt between May 16 and 18, with some of the places in the region receiving heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

Latest updates on CS Tauktae with date time,positions,wind intensity,category likely. As per IMD forecast CS is likely to intensify to Severe CS in 12hrs & Vry Severe CS in subsequent 12hrs, moving NNW likely to cross Gujarat Coast betn Porbandar Naliya on 18May afternoon/Evening pic.twitter.com/69EnTmfoCI — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 15, 2021

In view of this prediction, all ports in Gujarat have been asked to hoist a signal to warn fishermen against venturing into the sea. “As of now, there is no prediction whether it will make a landfall on the Gujarat coast, and a clear picture would emerge only by tomorrow,” said Manorama Mohanty, assistant director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad told PTI.

However, the Gujarat government has alerted the collectors of all the coastal districts to take necessary steps for the safety of people. While local authorities were already instructed to alert the fishermen and bring them back to coast if they are in the sea, those who are on the coast are barred from venturing into the sea as a precautionary measure till the situation improves.

To alert the seafarers about the approaching cyclone, all the ports in Gujarat have been asked to hoist ‘Distant Cautionary Signal Number 2’, Mohanty said. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of the cyclone.

Similar teams are being deployed in the coastal regions of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra, a top NDRF official has earlier said.

