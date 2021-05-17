Cyclone Tauktae: IAF airlifts NDRF teams from Odisha and West Bengal to Gujarat

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed two C-130J and a An-32 aircraft for transportation of 167 personnel and 16.5 tonnes of load of NDRF from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is deploying more than 50 teams in Gujarat ahead of the landfall, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan informed. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has stationed 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on standby. Vaccination drives against Covid-19 will remain suspended across Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra on Monday in view of Cyclone Tauktae. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning that Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into an ‘Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm’ and predicted that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat around early morning on May 18. #CycloneTauktae