Cyclone Tauktae begins landfall on Gujarat coast; at least 14 dead as storm batters Maharashtra, Karnataka

Cyclone Tauktae began making landfall in Gujarat on Monday after it intensified into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' and left Mumbai reeling under heavy rains and gusting winds.

The IMD's latest update at 8.34 pm said that the landfall process had started and would continue for the next two hours.

The ESCS TAUKTAE lies close to Gujarat coast. The landfall process started and will continue during next 02 hours. " India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021

The cyclone, which barrelled towards the Gujarat coast, bringing winds gusting from 185 to 210 kilometres per hour over Maharashtra and Goa, left at least fourteen dead, caused thousands to be evacuated and left behind a trail of destruction.

This comes as India continues to battle the second wave of coronavirus which has overwhelmed its healthcare system.

Cyclone-related deaths were reported from Karnataka, where eight people lost their lives, PTI reported.

In Maharashtra's Konkan region, six people were killed in Raigad, Sindhudurg, and Thane districts. Three sailors went missing after two boats sank in the sea, PTI reported.

In Mumbai, two Afcons-owned barges with 410 people on board were de-anchored in the Arabian Sea. All the staff members are safe and the barges have been stabilised, the construction company said on Monday evening.

The Indian Army said that it has put 180 teams and nine engineer task forces on standby to face any contingency.

"Sector commanders and Divisional HQ (headquarter) are in touch with District Collectors and the Revenue Commissioner who is the nodal agency for relief activities in Gujarat," the Army said in a statement. The Army added that it has identified likely areas where the impact could be higher and it prepped its columns to react immediately.

The Indian Navy is also on standby in Gujarat, reports said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan was quoted by NDTV as saying "that doctors and medical staff have been sent to the affected states along with 100 rescue and relief teams, and that only vaccinated personnel have been deployed".

"The teams are also carrying machines that can cut through fallen trees. In cyclone shelters, social distancing and other anti-COVID rules are being enforced," the report added.

In Kerala, which was battered by the cyclone last week, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday said it rescued 12 fishermen stranded around 35 nautical miles off the Kochi coast.

"Indian fishing boat Jesus stranded 35 nautical miles off Kochi. ICG ship Aryaman rescued the boat with 12 crew. Boat taken under tow by the ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on May 16 night. All crew safe and healthy," the ICG said on Twitter.

The IMD, which had earlier not predicted that Tauktae would intensify into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm", was quoted by PTI as saying that its rapid intensification happened in the early hours of Monday.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "Tauktae" over Eastcentral Arabian Sea intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm: Cyclone Warning & post landfall outlook for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Red message).https://t.co/nIG8rzj9Vh pic.twitter.com/DAJCsnuRVw " India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021

Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belts of Maharashtra and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government stepped up prevention efforts in anticipation of the cyclone making landfall on the state's coast. Over 1.5 lakh people were evacuated out of low-lying coastal areas in the state, and 54 teams of the NDRF and SRF have been deployed.

At least 17 COVID-19 patients on ventilator support in a government hospital in Porbandar were shifted to other facilities as a precautionary measure, PTI reported.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in contact with the state government and have assured full assistance from the Centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called up Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and sought details of preparation by the state government to deal with cyclone Tauktae, " release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Rupani also held a meeting with bureaucrats from the coast districts likely to face the brunt of the cyclone.

The cyclone's maximum impact is likely to be in Gujarat's Saurashtra region, including Diu.

The army said that ten integrated teams are poised to be employed for aid to the civil administration of Diu. It added 10 teams have already been positioned in the Junagadh area while others are ready to move on short notice of the state administration after analysis of situation as it builds up.

"GOC (General Officer Commanding) of the Army Division located at Ahmedabad attended a coordination meeting chaired by the Honourable Chief Minister of Gujarat and has assured all support," the Army noted.

The state government and the army also discussed efforts that should be made to open the roads at the earliest, as Gujarat is a critical supplier of oxygen from its ports to other states.

Maharashtra

As the cyclone travelled up the Maharashtra coast and inched closer to Mumbai on Monday morning, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city announced the suspension of operations from 11 am to 2 pm and later decided to keep all operations shut till 8 pm.

Residents shared photos and videos as strong winds and heavy rainfall kept Mumbai shrouded in white throughout the day.

@IndiaWeatherMan Absolute carnage here in Cuffe Parade.. feels like it will blow away everything..!! Winds gusting at around 100-120 kmph#mumbairains #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/CyEQtDzSiZ " Hardik Chechani (@chechani_hardik) May 17, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrajesh Hirjee (@vrajeshhirjee)

BMC chief Iqbal Chahal reviewed preparations to absorb the impact of the cyclone.

In view of the strong winds, the Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed for traffic and people were asked to take alternate routes.

Local trains services of the Central Railway were briefly disrupted between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli after a tree fell on an overhead wire while a train was heading towards Thane, PTI reported.

Despite the civic body's claims of drains having been cleaned as part of preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, there was water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city.

The Mumbai Police tweeted about water-logging in six low-lying areas, including the Hindmata junction, Andheri subway and Malad Subway, crucial for the east-west connectivity.

As a precautionary measure, the monorail services in the city were suspended for the day, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg

Thousands of people were evacuated out of coastal areas elsewhere in the state. Over 12,000 citizens were relocated to safer places, of which 8,380 people were in Raigad, 3,896 in Ratnagiri and 144 in Sindhudurg districts.

The cyclone also caused significant damage to property.

As of 2 pm on Monday, 1,886 houses in Raigad were partially damaged, while five houses were destroyed completely due to the cyclonic storm, the state government said.

Earlier, minister of state Aditi Tatkare said 2,299 families (or 8,383 people) were shifted to safer places in in Raigad. The district received 23.42 mm rainfall till 2 pm, the statement said.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said a large number of trees fell in the Konkan region due to the cyclonic storm.

The government will have to send additional teams of its personnel to the affected region to restore normalcy once the cyclone threat is over, he said. Pawar also urged people to not step out of their homes without any reason.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation in Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of the state in the wake of the cyclonic storm.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh

With six deaths in the state, the Karnataka government said that as of Monday morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks were affected by the cyclone. A total of 547 people have been evacuated till now, it said, 290 people are currently taking shelter in the 13 relief camps that have been opened.

Damages to a total of 333 houses, 644 poles, 147 transformers, 3,004.3 meters of lines, 57 km of road, 57 nets and 104 boats have been reported so far, it said adding that, agriculture crop loss has been estimated in about 30 hectares till now and horticulture crop loss is about 2.87 hectares.

The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to affect Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Haveri, Dharwad, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, hikkamagaluru and Shivamogga districts.

The IMD also issued orange and yellow alerts for 13 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

