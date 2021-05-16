Cyclone Tauktae Update: 2 Dead, More Than 100 Houses Damaged in Goa; Tropical Cyclonic Storm Likely to Cross Gujarat Coast on May 18

Mumbai, May 16: Two people lost their lives in Goa due to Tropical Cyclone Tauktae. One of the persons was crushed under an uprooted tree. Normal life was thrown out of gear due to the tropical storm in the state, heavy rains and gusty winds causing heavy damage across Goa. State Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the media that over 500 trees fell and around 100 major houses and 100 minor houses were damaged due to Cyclone Tauktae.

The power supply was also disrupted in the state are broken, and scores of power conductors were snapped. Several roads were blocked due to waterlogging. It is considered the worst cyclone in the state since 1994. The tropical cyclonic storm is likely to cross intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in coastal areas of Gujarat on May 17 and May 18. Extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at some places. At the time of landfall, winds speed is expected to be 155-165 kmph gusting to 145 kmph." Cyclone Tauktae Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclonic Storm Likely to Hit Coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat; Check Realtime Status Here.

The Cyclonic Storm is likely to cross the Gujarat Coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Monday morning. The IMG in its latest bulletin on Sunday, said, "The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae over east-central Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during the past six hours." Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a high-level meeting on Saturday and said the state government was fully prepared, while the administrations of districts likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm have been alerted.

The government was working with "zero casualty" approach, Rupani said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed along with the south Gujarat and Saurashtra coast.

In Karnataka, four people died in isolated incidents across coastal and central Karnataka due to heavy rains and gusty winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae during the last 24 hours. In the first incident, a fisherman died near Karwar in Uttar Kannada, as he was towing his boat to the shore when another boat floating in the sea crashed on him from behind due to strong winds and heavy rains. In the second incident, a farmer was electrocuted in his farmland near Udupi on the west coast when he came in contact with a live wire which fell in his field due to gusty wind amid heavy rain.

In the third incident in Karnataka, a middle-aged man died in Chikkamagaluru district when the tiled-roof house in which he was sleeping collapsed due to heavy rains. In the fourth incident, a person died due to lightning in Shivamogga district in the Malnad region while he was taking shelter under a shade during the rain.