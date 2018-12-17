Cyclone Phethai: Will move in northerly direction and cross Kakinada today

Cyclone Phethai is expected to make a landfall this afternoon as rough sea and strong winds are blowing in Kakinada of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh (AP). 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one train rescheduled and one train partially cancelled in view of the rainfall due to Cyclone Phethai. Hyma Rao, Duty Officer of Visakhapatnam cyclone warning centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Yesterday severe cyclonic storm weakened slightly but continuing as severe cyclonic storm. It's about 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 190 km south of Kakinada, likely to move in northerly direction and cross Kakinada by this afternoon."