Cyclone Phethai: 22 passenger trains cancelled, one rescheduled in AP

Cyclone Phethai is expected to make a landfall this afternoon as rough sea and strong winds are blowing in Kakinada of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh (AP). 22 passenger trains have been cancelled, one train rescheduled and one train partially cancelled in view of the rainfall due to Cyclone Phethai. According to the information by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Phethai over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards in past six hours and lay centred at 05:30 hours IST of December 17 over west central Bay of Bengal, 320 km east-northeast of Chennai, 160 km southeast of Machilipatnam and 190 km south of Kakinada. It's very likely to move near northwards and cross Andhra coast around Kakinada today. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it's likely to weaken before landfall and cross the coast as cyclonic storm.