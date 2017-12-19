Cyclone Ockhi: PM Modi holds review meeting on relief operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the situation arisen due to Cyclone Ockhi. The meeting was attended by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and others senior dignitaries. He will review the status of relief operations at Kavaratti, Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. PM will also meet officials and public representatives, and victims, including fishermen and farmer delegations. The cyclone has left a trail of destruction in southern and western India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, killing 115 people and leaving over 100 missing.