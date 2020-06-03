Cyclone Nisarga Videos And Photos: See Visuals of Gusty Winds From Alibaug, Mumbai And Other Places in Maharashtra And Gujarat

Mumbai, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga, a "severe cyclonic storm", made landfall on the Maharashtra coast at around 1 pm on Wednesday, June 3, amid heavy rainfall. The landfall process will take nearly three hours to complete, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm was followed by heavy rains and strong winds of over 100 kmph. As Mumbaikars are witnessing the rare incident, several pictures and videos of Cyclone Nisarga are being shared on social media. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates.
Several netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of the cyclone from their homes as no one is allowed to come out in public places like parks, beaches and promenades along the Mumbai coastline. Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Started in Maharashtra, Process to be Completed in Next 3 Hours.
Visuals From Alibaug:
#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along the Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/n5kpRtpBdS
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
Visuals From Mumbai:
#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
Nisarga Cyclone Effect in Sindhudurg District:
#WATCH Effect of #NisargaCyclone in Sindhudurg District of Maharashtra: India Meteorological Department, IMD pic.twitter.com/vyB8Qoa1mv
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
Cyclonic Nisarma Effect in Ratnagiri:
This is Ratnagiri#CycloneUpdate pic.twitter.com/eRNBCl586E
— Rahul (@MNHstamps) June 3, 2020
Here Are Some Other Visuals:
#WATCH: High tides hit Dwarka Coast in Gujarat. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/gTrRBN1RGZ
— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#CycloneUpdate #Cyclone Cyclonic formations in the sea at Worli Sea Face. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/GA113b5ney
— Manoj Das (@ManojDa25045178) June 3, 2020
Down the road from me.
The storm hasn't hit fully as yet!#Mumbai #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/nR2ConJP3L
— Rahul Mathur (@Rahul_J_Mathur) June 3, 2020
Meanwhile, 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of Cyclone Nisarga. "Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the cyclone spot," SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said.