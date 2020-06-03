Cyclone Nisarga Videos And Photos: See Visuals of Gusty Winds From Alibaug, Mumbai And Other Places in Maharashtra And Gujarat

Mumbai, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga, a "severe cyclonic storm", made landfall on the Maharashtra coast at around 1 pm on Wednesday, June 3, amid heavy rainfall. The landfall process will take nearly three hours to complete, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm was followed by heavy rains and strong winds of over 100 kmph. As Mumbaikars are witnessing the rare incident, several pictures and videos of Cyclone Nisarga are being shared on social media. Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates.

Also Read | Landfall Begins in Alibaug With Wind Speed Above 120 Kmph, Traffic Stopped in Parts of Mumbai: Cyclone Nisarga Live Tracker And News Updates

Several netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of the cyclone from their homes as no one is allowed to come out in public places like parks, beaches and promenades along the Mumbai coastline. Cyclone Nisarga Landfall Started in Maharashtra, Process to be Completed in Next 3 Hours.

Visuals From Alibaug:

Also Read | Assam COVID-19 Tally Reaches 1672 After 111 New Cases Reported: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 3, 2020

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along the Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/n5kpRtpBdS — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020





Visuals From Mumbai:

#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/YKWizX82lC — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020





Nisarga Cyclone Effect in Sindhudurg District:





Cyclonic Nisarma Effect in Ratnagiri:





Here Are Some Other Visuals:









Down the road from me.

The storm hasn't hit fully as yet!#Mumbai #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/nR2ConJP3L — Rahul Mathur (@Rahul_J_Mathur) June 3, 2020





Meanwhile, 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat in view of Cyclone Nisarga. "Nearly 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the cyclone spot," SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said.