A disabled man rides his wheelchair in Mumbai on June 2, 2020. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ will make landfall along northern Maharashtra coast, south of Alibagh, on Wednesday afternoon with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, IMD said.

The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University Adam Sobel told the BBC Mumbai hasn’t “experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891”.

Maharashtra helplines: 022-22027990, 22794229

BMC helpline: Dial 1916 and press 4 in case of emergency

Here are the live updates:

11.02 am: BMC’s cyclone measures

BMC says it has taken special care to ensure that COVID-19 patients in Mumbai are provided with proper health care during this time.

A thread of the key measures taken by BMC to combat Cyclone Nisarga#BMCNisargaUpdates — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020

10.46 am: Cyclone now 165 km south of Mumbai

As of 9.30 am, the cyclone lay 115km south-southwest of Alibag and 165 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It is 395 Kim south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat.

The cyclone has been moving at a speed of 14 kmph for the past six hours, according to the IMD.

District level wind warning (Photo: IMD) More

10.38 am: List of special trains diverted by Central Railways

Diversion of special trains due #Nisargcyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020. 👇 pic.twitter.com/02KbQXAuD4 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 3, 2020

10.27 am: Cyclone effect seen in Ratnagiri district

9.57 am: Contractors asked to conduct structured inspection of temporary Covid centres

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said: “As per IMD, there’s possibility of ‘nature’ cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors,” ANI quoted.

9.52 am: Nisarg likely to cross Alibag between 1-3pm, IMD says

The severe cyclonic storm Nisarg is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, according to ANI.

9.36 am: Cyclone Nisarga now 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga was 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh and 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 8.30 am with intensity near its centre at 100-110 mph gusting to 120 kmph.

In Alibag, a storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is expected with inundation upto 1.4 km.

Thane and Vasai have also been warned of storm surge between 0.5-1.1 metres and 0.5-0.6 metres respectively.

Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1dSuMRjhfm — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

