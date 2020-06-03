Cyclone ‘Nisarga’ will make landfall along northern Maharashtra coast, south of Alibagh, on Wednesday afternoon with high wind speed ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph, IMD said.
The storm is likely to impact Mumbai, Thane and other coastal districts of Maharashtra like Raigad and Palghar along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Professor of atmospheric science at Columbia University Adam Sobel told the BBC Mumbai hasn’t “experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891”.
Maharashtra helplines: 022-22027990, 22794229
BMC helpline: Dial 1916 and press 4 in case of emergency
Here are the live updates:
11.02 am: BMC’s cyclone measures
BMC says it has taken special care to ensure that COVID-19 patients in Mumbai are provided with proper health care during this time.
A thread of the key measures taken by BMC to combat Cyclone Nisarga#BMCNisargaUpdates— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020
10.46 am: Cyclone now 165 km south of Mumbai
As of 9.30 am, the cyclone lay 115km south-southwest of Alibag and 165 km south-southwest of Mumbai. It is 395 Kim south-southwest of Surat in Gujarat.
The cyclone has been moving at a speed of 14 kmph for the past six hours, according to the IMD.
10.38 am: List of special trains diverted by Central Railways
Diversion of special trains due #Nisargcyclone likely to hit Mumbai area on 3.6.2020. 👇 pic.twitter.com/02KbQXAuD4— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 3, 2020
10.27 am: Cyclone effect seen in Ratnagiri district
#CycloneNisargaUpdate— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) June 3, 2020
DAY 0-3rd June 2020,10 am
Cyclone Building up
Initial Effect of Nisarga now showing in Ratnagiri District of Maharashtra
PIC 1@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @PTI_News @DDNewslive @DDNewsHindi @DisasterState pic.twitter.com/4GuOXAk6bB
9.57 am: Contractors asked to conduct structured inspection of temporary Covid centres
The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said: “As per IMD, there’s possibility of ‘nature’ cyclones/strong winds with rains in BMC area. So, structured inspection of COVID-19 Health Centers set up temporarily at various places in BMC area should be done again by concerned contractors,” ANI quoted.
9.52 am: Nisarg likely to cross Alibag between 1-3pm, IMD says
The severe cyclonic storm Nisarg is likely cross south of Alibag between 1pm to 3pm, said Shubhangi Bhute, scientist at IMD Mumbai, according to ANI.
9.36 am: Cyclone Nisarga now 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga was 130 km south-southwest of Alibagh and 175 km south-southwest of Mumbai as of 8.30 am with intensity near its centre at 100-110 mph gusting to 120 kmph.
In Alibag, a storm surge of 0.5-1.5 metres is expected with inundation upto 1.4 km.
Thane and Vasai have also been warned of storm surge between 0.5-1.1 metres and 0.5-0.6 metres respectively.
Mumbai: #CycloneNisarga has intensified further, eye diameter has decreased to about 65 km during the past hour; visuals from Marine Drive. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/1dSuMRjhfm— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
9.15 am: Hospitals prepare for cyclone impact
Backup generators have been arranged for KEM, Sion, Nair and Cooper hospitals in Mumbai, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Times of India. The hospitals also have doctors and beds on standby.
Another report by the daily said the city’s power supply could be hit during the cyclone as power lines in the Kalyan-Dombivli region are in the open.
9.03 am: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, said.
8.57 am: Rainfall reported in Mumbai and Goa till Wednesday morning
According to Skymet, rainfall reported between 8.30am on Tuesday and 6.30am on Wednesday was— Goa-74 mm, Ratnagiri-20 mm, Harnai-13 mm, Colaba-37, Santacruz-21 and Dahanu-04 mm.
8.45 am: Covid-19 patients at BKC isolation centre shifted
All the Covid-19 patients at the jumbo isolation centre in Mumbai’s BKC have been shifted to the Covid centre at National Sports Club of India in Worli ahead of the cyclone’s landfall, the Mumbai Mirror reported. 242 patients were moved in the process.
An official told the daily that the patients will be brought back once the cyclone’s threat passes.
8.15 am: IMD issues heavy rain warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palhgar
Mumbai and around rainfall in last 12 hrs. City side recd moderate rainfall 20-40 mm. Rest recd light rainfall.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 3, 2020
Today on 3 Jun heavy rainfall warnings for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar are already issued in view of cyclone. High winds, very rough sea ..
Please keep watch. TC pic.twitter.com/tD4mIwdfc4
8.09 am: Cyclone Nisarga 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai
IMD’s update at 8 am said Cyclone Nisarga lay 140 km south-southwest of Alibagh, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 415 km south-southwest of Surat as of 6.30 am on Wednesday.
It is expected to move northeastward and cross the Maharashtra court, close to south of Alibag in the afternoon.
Do’s and don’ts for people in Mumbai
DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020
Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD
Cyclone could be more severe than ones Maharashtra has faced till now, Thackeray tells people
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert and shared a list of `do’s and dont’s’ in the situation.
“The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now....Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas,” he said.
“Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone...people should remain alert, Thackeray said.
Mumbai flights cancelled and trains rescheduled
The flights will be operated by 5 airlines which include @AirAsia, @airindiain, @IndiGo6E, @goairlinesindia and @flyspicejet. There could be changes to the schedule and passengers are requested to check the schedule with their respective airline before leaving for the airport.— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) June 2, 2020
Central Railway reschedules 5 Special trains, scheduled to leave from Mumbai area on June 3, & regulates/diverts 3 Special trains, scheduled to arrive in Mumbai area on June 3, due to #CycloneNisarga: PR Dept, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HPHZ5G1p55— ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020
MMRDA moves COVID-19 patients in BKC
MMRDA on Tuesday said that nearly 150 patients at its COVID facility in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) were shifted to another location as a precaution.
“The impending threat of Nisarga Cyclone is upon Mumbai. Although the COVID-19 hospital can sustain strong winds of up to 80-100 km per hour, however, with human lives at stake, as a precautionary measure, all the patients (about 150) from the hospital are being shifted by BMC,” the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said in a tweet.
The MMRDA had set up a 1,008-bed facility, where nearly 150 patients are taking treatment. It is also setting up another 1,000-bed Covid hospital at BKC.
“MMRDA is taking extra measures like more strengthening of pillars with sand bags, doing bracing of structure of Covid facility at BKC, switching of electricity, AC and oxygen facility during cyclone to prevent fire incidents. All project sites are also being protected,” it said.
Koliwadas in Raigad evacuated
The district collector and superintendent of police said on Tuesday they visited villages situated along the coastlines of Alibaug, Murud, Shrivardhan, Mhasala and Nagaon Revas areas, which are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.
“We have evacuated more than 3,500 people from koliwadas (fishermen colonies) and temporary houses to safer structures like schools, community halls and government buildings,” superintendent of police Raigad, Anil Paraskar said.
The police have also requested people to stay indoors and not venture out near the coast, he said, adding that people have been assured of all possible help from the authorities during this time.
Private and public sector establishments including RCF, GAIL and JSW have also been asked to take precautions, the official said.
Gujarat prepares
IMD predicted Cyclone Nisarga would l turn into a “severe cyclonic storm” by Wednesday afternoon and bringing gusty winds with heavy rains in south Gujarat. The state government on Tuesday began evacuating over 78,000 people from four districts located near the coastline and deployed 19 teams of NDRF and SDRF.
“A total of 78,971 persons living near the seashore in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch districts will be shifted to safer locations. 1,727 villagers have already been shifted,” Gujarat Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel told reporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.
140 buildings have been identified as temporary shelters for evacuees in these four districts.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday indicated that the cyclonic storm might not make a landfall on the Gujarat coast.
“However, it will bring gusty winds coupled with heavy rainfall in the coastal belt,” state MeT centre director Jayanta Sarkar said.
(With PTI inputs)
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.