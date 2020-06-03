Cyclone Nisarga in Raigad: Here are the satellite images and videos of the cyclonic storm that made landfall near Maharashtra's Alibaug

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra with a strong wind speed of 120-140 kmph. This is the second cyclone to strike the country in two weeks and the first such storm that will impact Mumbai in over 100 years.

NDRF director General SN Pradhan has said about 43 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in Maharashtra and Gujarat. He said close to 1 lakh people have been evacuated from the cyclone spot so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Gujarat, and the administrator of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre.

PM @narendramodi has spoken to CM of Maharashtra Shri Uddhav Thackeray, CM of Gujarat Shri @vijayrupanibjp and Administrator of Daman Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli Shri @prafulkpatel regarding the cyclone situation. He assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre. " PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared an image of Cyclone Nisarga as it appears from the rescue and search satellite INSAT-3D, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Severe Cyclonic Storm "NISARGA" Visible Imagery from INSAT-3D (12:30-1257 IST of 03.06.2020) pic.twitter.com/M9l0W3QBVV " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

NISARGA LAY CENTERED AT 1430 HRS OF THE 03RD JUNE 2020 OVER COASTAL MAHARASHTRA NEAR LAT. 18.5°N AND LONG. 73.2°E CLOSE TO EAST-SOUTHEAST OF ALIBAGH, 75 KM SOUTHEAST OF MUMBAI (COLABA) AND 65 KM WEST OF PUNE.CURRENT INTENSITY (NEAR CENTER) 90-100 KMPH GUSTING TO 110 KMPH. pic.twitter.com/u4xvdPp4tf - India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

The IMD issued a tweet stating that the centre of Cyclone Nisarga is very close to the Maharashtra coast. "Landfall process started and it will be completed during the next three hours. The northeast sector of the eye of the severe cyclonic storm 'Nisarga' is entering into land," the Met department said.

THE CENTER OF THE SEVERE CYCLONE "NISARGA" IS VERY CLOSE TO MAHARASHTRA COAST. LANDFALL PROCESS STARTED AND IT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HOURS. THE NORTHEAST SECTOR OF THE EYE OF SEVERE CYCLONIC STORM "NISARGA" IS ENTERING INTO LAND. " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Earlier IMD had tweeted that the right side of the wall cloud passed through the coastal region of Maharashtra, mainly Raigad district. It had said that the severe cyclone will gradually enter into Mumbai and Thane district in the next three hours.

"Landfall will commence in one hr and the process will be completed during next 3 hrs," it had tweeted.

SCS-"NISARGA":- THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE WALL CLOUD REGION PASSES THROUGH COASTAL MAHARASHTRA COVERING MAINLY RAIGAD DISTRICT. IT WILL GRADUALLY ENTER INTO MUMBAI AND THANE DISTRICT DURING NEXT 3 HRS. LANDFALL WILL COMMENCE IN 1 HR AND THE PROCESS WILL BE COMPLETED DURING NEXT 3 HRS pic.twitter.com/8eJPcrgccx " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

The weather department has shared an image of the connective cloud that has developed across the Konkan Coast under the influence of the cyclonic storm.

Under the influence of Severe Cyclonic Storm "NISARGA", Intense Convective cloud developed along the Konkan Coast: Visible Image INSAT-3D (10:30-10:57 IST) pic.twitter.com/TMlkc0hPt3 " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

The IMD shared two videos highlighting the intensity of the storm and on the movement of severe cyclonic storm Nisarga from Goa Radar as well.

SCS Nisarga Satellite animation pic.twitter.com/RoW6MPJofW " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Animation on the movement of Severe Cyclonic Storm NISARGA from Goa Radar. pic.twitter.com/AnJBYnTPpP " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

Satellite imagery of Mumbai's Colaba highlighted that the region has reported wind speeds of 72 kmph at 12.30 pm.

RAINFALL CONTINUING IN MAHARASHTRA COAST. MUMBAI (COLABA) REPORTED 72 KMPH WIND SPEED AT 12:30 IST. pic.twitter.com/IqNiMTyktR " India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 3, 2020

