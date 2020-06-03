Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF Evacuates 40,000 to Safer Locations

Around 40,000 people have been evacuated to safer places until now from various locations of Maharashtra, with Cyclone Nisarga making landfall on Wednesday, 3 June, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

Fifteen teams of the NDRF were deployed across coastal areas of Maharashtra, including the capital city Mumbai. The Navy has mobilised rescue and diving teams, which have been deployed in naval areas of the state, reported The Indian Express.

#WATCH Maharashtra: NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team has been deployed at Versova beach in Mumbai, in view of impending adverse weather. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/QruD0DZjqy — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Anupam Srivastava, the commandant of 5th Battalion of the NDRF told the newspaper that five more teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Visakhapatnam for deployment in Maharashtra.

"“Fifteen teams from our battalion have been deployed in coastal areas of Maharashtra till now. These include three in Mumbai, four in Raigad, two each in Palghar, Ratnagiri, and Thane and one each in Sindhudurg and Navi Mumbai. Five more teams are being airlifted from a battalion in Visakhapatnam for deployment in Maharashtra coastal area. Each team comprises 30 to 35 persons.”" - Anupam Srivastava to The Indian Express

The NDRF and Navy officials are reportedly keeping a close watch on the situation because of the possible landfall of Nisarga near Alibag, and also in Mumbai in order to ensure a “swift response.”

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in Mumbai and Greater Mumbai until Thursday, 4 June, in light of the cyclone.

