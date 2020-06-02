Cyclone Nisarga in Mumbai: Here's A List of Safety Measures and Tips to Keep in Mind Before, During And After Storm Crosses Maharashtra-South Gujarat Coasts

People are in the state of panic at the moment, as the nation prepares itself to face another cyclone called Nisarga. According to reports, the cyclone Nisarga is arriving on the western coast. Headed towards the coastline of Northern Mumbai and South Gujarat, Nisarga is likely to make a landfall between Harihareshwar, in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and Daman on June 3. Although, the strength and intensity of the cyclone is said to be much weaker than cyclone Amphan, citizens should be at alert. As we prepare to face the wrath of nature, once again, here are some safety tips that you can follow for extra precautions and prevent damage. These are the measures that you can keep in mind, before, during and after the storm crosses Maharashtra-South Gujarat coasts. Nisarga Cyclone: How the Cyclone Got its Name and What it Means.

Also Read | When Will Cyclone Nisarga Hit Mumbai? What Will be The Wind Speed Over Next 2 Days? Here's What IMD Has Said

The expected arrival of cyclone Nisarga has created quite a panic among citizens. Especially, now when we just witnessed the catastrophe caused by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, while we continue to battle the pandemic. It is natural to panic at this time. But one must not take too much of stress and instead concentrate on following measures to stay safe at home. The guidelines mentioned below are very basic and useful as precautionary measures to follow during this time. Nisarga Cyclone Path: Depression Lies Close to Goa, Mumbai and Surat on Monday; Check Movement and route of the Cyclonic Storm.

Safety Tips to Follow At Home:

1. Keep your balconies clear. There should not be any hanging material, such as flower pots, card box items, hanging decorative pieces, etc. Keep all of them inside your house.

Also Read | Cyclone Nisarga Intensifies, PM Narendra Modi Reviews Preparedness in Parts of India’s Western Coast, Prays for Everyone’s Well-Being

2. Check if your house has any loose glass window or door panel. If yes, get it repaired soon.

3. Prepare an emergency kit. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the emergency kit should consist of first-aid supplies, battery-operated torch, extra batteries, essential documents, drinking water, emergency food supplies such as biscuits.

4. Ensure storage of essential items like grocery, milk, vegetables and medicines.

5. Heavy winds can tip-over bikes and cars. Hence, if possible, park your vehicle under a covered parking space or behind a sturdy wall which can protect it from strong winds. Two-wheelers to be on the main stand to prevent it from falling on nearby cars.

6. Keep your power banks and mobile phones fully charged, in case of electricity failure.

7. Shoe racks should be shut appropriately.

8. Check the outer units of split air-conditioners and make sure they are firmly screwed in place and not loose.

9. During the cyclone, switch off electrical mains and gas supply.

10. Keep your windows, and doors shut and do not sit or stay near the glass windows.

11. Rely only on official alerts. Do not fall prey to WhatsApp rumours or fake news spread on social media.

While you follow the above steps, try not to panic. The state government has also set preparedness for cyclone Nisarga. Fishermen have been asked to come back from the sea and hospitals that are not treating coronavirus patients will reportedly be made available for any medical assistance, if required.