Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai on Alert, Storm Likely in Next 12 Hours

A depression in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression and is likely to further convert into cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclone, named 'Nisarga', is expected to make landfall in Maharashtra by Wednesday afternoon, 3 June.

IMD on Monday said 'Nisarga' may affect the coastal districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, more than Gujarat and other neighbouring states.

Mumbai and coastal areas of Gujarat are on alert. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed in both the states.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through video conferencing to review the preparedness in the state, NDTV reported.

On Tuesday, the depression intensified into deep depression as per IMD

It is “very likely” to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, says IMD

The tropical storm is expected to make landfall in Mumbai

NDRF Chief said people from the coastal areas of the two states will be evacuated

IMD Scientist on Cyclone Nisarga

"Present weather conditions indicate that depression lies over east-central and its adjoining areas of the southeast Arabian Sea, and is moving northwards. It's lying over 360 km southwest of Panjim, 670 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 900km of south-southwest of Surat," says Naga Ratna, IMD Scientist, as per ANI.

Depression to Intensify into Cyclonic Storm in 12 Hours: IMD

"The depression over east-central Arabian Sea moved northwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hrs, intensified into a deep depression, and lay centered at 0530 hours today," says India Meteorological Department.

IMD also added, "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 12 hours," ANI reports.

NDRF Team in Maharashtra

NDRF Chief SN Pradhan says NDRF teams have been deployed in Palghar area.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams deployed in Palghar conduct survey in the district and take stock of the situation, in view of impending severe cyclone. pic.twitter.com/Uba1CDerAc — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

