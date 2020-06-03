Cyclone Nisarga LIVE Tracker: How to Track Cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga is set to make landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday, 3 June, with an expected wind speed of around 100-120 kmph and will directly impact the coastal areas of both Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the latest update by the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone is moving northeastwards towards north Maharashtra coast and is currently about 140 km south-southwest of Alibag, 190 km south-southwest of Mumbai.

SCS Nisarg morning briefing. pic.twitter.com/2BiNpgoRYb — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 3, 2020

There are several websites, including daily reports by the IMD, which can help you track the movement of the cyclone. Here are a few:

Indian Meteorological Department

The India Meteorological Department's website or mausam.imd.gov.in has been developed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences and is one of the most reliable ways to track weather events. The website also shows information related to wind and storm surge warnings.

Here is how to navigate to the section to view the live status of Cyclone Nisarga on the IMD website:

Click on “Our Services” tab and select “Cyclone” from the drop-down menu. You will find a menu on the left corner of the website where a national, hourly bulletin on the cyclone, wind warning, and storm surge warning issued by the IMD can be accessed.

Click on ‘Track of cyclonic disturbance’ and the page will lead to the latest update and status on Cyclone Nisarga.

Cyclocane

Cyclocane.com is another reliable website that shows realtime or live updates of cyclones. To track Cyclone Nisarga live visit cyclocane.com, scroll down and click on the tropical cyclone link.

Accuweather

A popular weather tracking platform, Accuweather also allows users to track cyclones. You can visit www.accuweather.com to track the Nisarga cyclone that is expected as it moves across the coastal areas of Maharastra and Gujarat. Visit www.accuweather.com, scroll down, and click on Nisarga. You will be able to see all the latest updates there.

Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Typical Cyclone is a website developed by India’s Meteorological Department. The website is similar to the IMD website and shows real-time updates of the cyclone and provides all the latest information. Just visit www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/ and the homepage itself will showcase all the latest details.

