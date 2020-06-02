Cyclone Nisarga Live Satellite Map: Track The Path And Speed of Cyclonic Storm to Check Landfall And Real Time Rain Data on Maharashtra Coastline

Mumbai, June 2: Maharashtra has braced for a tropical cyclone Nisarga that could make landfall near Alibaug in Raigad district on Wednesday. Nisarga will be the first cyclone to hit Maharashtra coast since 1961. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm is moving north-northeastwards in the Arabian sea and may cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast. Here's a satellite map that tracks the path and speed of cyclone Nisarg and gives data on landfall and rains in Maharashtra's coastal areas. Nisarga Cyclone Could be The First Tropical Cyclone in 129 Years to Hit Maharashtra in June.

The IMD has said the cyclone Nisarga will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Maharashtra and Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclonic storm will hit the two states with a maximum wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 mph. It currently lays about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim, 350 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 300 km south-southwest of Alibagh and 560 km south-southwest of Surat.

Cyclone Nisarga Live Satellite Map:

Fifteen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and assured all help from the central government in view of the cyclone Nisarga.