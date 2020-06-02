Cyclone Nisarga Intensifies, PM Narendra Modi Reviews Preparedness in Parts of India’s Western Coast, Prays for Everyone’s Well-Being

New Delhi, June 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the cyclone Nisarga situation in Maharashtra and Gujarat and prayed for safety of the people of both the states. The Prime Minister said he has taken a stock of the cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister urged people to take all the possible precautions in the wake of the impending cyclone. "Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures", PM Modi tweeted. Nisarga Cyclone Gains Momentum, Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Valsad, Navsari, Surat Among Districts Likely to be Affected.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah held a high level review meeting with officials of NDMA, NDRF, IMD, and Indian Coast Guard on preparedness for dealing with Cyclone Nisarga. The Cyclone is expected to hit some parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Daman and Diu on June 2 and June 3. Nisarga Cyclone Tracker: Cyclonic Storm to Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm by June 3; Check Forecast and Day-Wise Movement.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Took stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. Praying for everyone’s well-being. I urge people to take all possible precautions and safety measures. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020



In its latest weather bulletin, the IMD informed that the well marked low pressure area over Arabian Sea & Lakshadweep area concentrated into a deep depression and it is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm on June 2. The system would further intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by June 3. In the wake of the weather conditions, 15 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Maharashtra and 16 teams in Gujarat.