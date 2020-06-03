Cyclone Nisarga will impact rail, road traffic: IMD DG

New Delhi, June 03 (ANI): While speaking to ANI in the national capital on June 06, the DG of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra spoke on cyclone Nisarga. He said, “Cyclone Nisarga has further intensified today (June 03) morning and has become a severe cyclonic storm. The associated wind speed is about 100 to 110 kmph. We are expecting that with this wind speed it will cross Maharashtra coast between Daman and Harihareshwar very close to south of Alibaug.” “It will also have impact on rail and road traffic,” IMD DG added.