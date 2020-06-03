Cyclone Nisarga: Emergency Number for BMC Control Room – 1916

Cyclone Nisarga has made landfall on the coast of Maharashtra and is expected to last for three hours. In preparation of the cyclone, over 500 emergency response team members from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are on standby as the city braces for impact of 100-110 mph winds.

Here are some emergency helpline numbers for Mumbai, for queries and emergencies regarding Cyclone Nisarga and COVID-19:

Mumbai Disaster Management Control Room: 022- 22027990/022-22023039

Maharashtra COVID-19 Control Room: 9321587143/022-22854168/022-22854168/9321590561.

BMC Mumbai: Dial 1916 and press 4 for any cyclone related query.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, 2 June, appealed to the citizens to stay indoors for the next two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the situation and spoke with him along with Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani over cyclone situation. He assured all possible central help to both the states.

Prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have also been issued in Mumbai in view of cyclonic conditions in the city to ensure that there is no danger to human life, health or safety, reported ANI, quoting the office of the Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is also advising people to stay at home during the heavy rainfall but if they do require to step out and drive, ensure that people carry a hammer or objects that can break glass in case the car doors get jammed.

The agency has issued a list of Do’s and Don’ts for Mumbai ahead of the cyclone for people to follow.

DOs and DONTs for Mumbaikars to take on Cyclone Nisarga.



Dial 1916 and Press 4 for any cyclone related query or concern.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/HY9xYVUmLD



— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 2, 2020

The Brihan Mumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), which supplies power to Mumbai’s island city, said it will keep its engineers on standby so that immediate action can be taken in case of a power failure, especially at COVID-19 hospitals or care centres.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), which is also a major power supplier in the city and its suburbs, said all necessary precautions have been taken.

We've taken all necessary precautions for uninterrupted power supply during the cyclone & our specialised quick response teams are on standby. We request you to stay indoors & take some precautionary measures, in order to #staysafe.#MumbaiCycloneAlert #Nisarga#AdaniElectricity pic.twitter.com/43b7sRtDRU — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 3, 2020

