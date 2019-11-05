Cyclone Maha likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu with 70-80 kmphr wind speed: Ahmedabad IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ahmedabad Centre Director Jayanta Sarkar informed about the current situation of cyclone Maha. He said that the cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm with a wind sustained 70-80 km per hour. "It will cross Gujarat coast around Diu as a cyclonic storm with a wind sustained 70-80 km per hour," said Sarkar. The cyclone's will have rapid weakening. "Hours of observation the movement has been noted in North North Eartward of cyclone Maha and it is currently in West Central Arabian Sea adjoining East Central Arabian Sea," added Sarkar.