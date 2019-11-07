Cyclone Maha to cross Gujarat coast on Nov 07: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced cyclone alert for the Gujarat coast and a yellow message as Cyclone Maha is expected to make landfall on the coast between Devbhumi Dwarka district and Diu on Nov 07. The cyclone Maha is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Around 140 NDRF personnel have been deployed and nearly eight tonnes of relief material has been put in place in wake of the cyclonic storm 'Maha' alert. About 100 more personnel are being sent to Ahmedabad to further spread the rescue and relief operations in the state.