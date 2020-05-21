Cyclone Landfall, Eye of Storm: What Indians Googled as Amphan Causes Destruction in Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in West Bengal on Wednesday with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall.

The cyclone has caused severe damages in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts and their nearby areas.

Cyclone Amphan has been referred to as one of the worst to form over the Bay of Bengal in decades.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, India’s chief meteorologist had stated that the next 24 hours are immensely crucial and that this is going to be a long haul.

As news of the Amphan hit social media, Indians googled the nature and type used to describe the cyclone.

What is Amphan Cyclone?

Amphan is a severe cyclonic storm which hit India and Bangladesh on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm from a tropical cyclone between May 17 and May 18. In West Bengal, South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore were the worst affected regions. With Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, West Midnapore bearing the brunt of the heavy storm.

What is the eye of a cyclone?

According to the US National Hurricane Centre, the eye of a cyclone is one of the main parts of a tropical cyclone. Considered to the calmest region of a cyclone, the eye forms in the centre of the hurricane. The eye generally forms around the eyewall, which consists of a ring of thunderstorms and it leads to heavy rain and strong winds.

What leads to the formation of an eye of a cyclone?





It forms when the wind speed goes above 74 mph (119 km/h).

What is cyclone landfall?

The moving of a cyclone from water to land is referred to as a cyclone landfall. Tropical cyclones are usually formed on high seas, after which they move towards the land. The intensity of the cyclone is more when it is over water as compared to when it is on land. The main reason behind this is the frictional difference.