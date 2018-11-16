Cyclone Gaja wreaks havoc in TN's Nagapattinam

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclonic storm has crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam. The cyclone has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu's Nagapattinam. Trees uprooted and houses got damaged in the overnight rainfall and strong winds which hit the town. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to move towards westwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm within next few hours. Red alert was issued by Tamil Nadu government andIndian Navy has also been put on alert for relief efforts.