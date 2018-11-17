Cyclone Gaja moved westwards and weakened at depression: IMD

Dr. S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday updated about the cyclone Gaja. The DDGM said, "Cyclone Gaja which crossed Tamil Nadu moved westwards and weakened at the depression. It further moved westwards into Kerala coast (region) and merged into Arabian Sea. It intensified into deep depression today morning around 11:30 am." He further said, "This deep depression is expected to intensify further by today evening and move further westwards. Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area on November 17 and 18, and into west Arabian Sea on November 19 and 20."