Cyclone Gaja: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts of TN on Nov 15

Cyclonic storm Gaja is expected to affect the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, informed K Sathi Devi, scientist at India Meteorological Department. K Sathi Devi said, "At present, Gaja cyclone is maintaining the intensity of a cyclonic storm. However, there is a slight possibility of it becoming a marginal severe cyclonic storm. We are expecting it to happen within the next 24 hours." "From tomorrow evening, there may be an increase in isolated heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and south coastal Andhra Pradesh. On 15 November, extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal districts of Tamil Nadu," she added.