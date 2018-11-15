Cyclone Gaja: 4 TNDRF, 4 NDRF teams deployed in Nagapattinam

Cyclone Gaja is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours. Talking about the arrangements made by the administration, Commissioner of Revenue Administration of Chennai, K Satyagopal said, "As per the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bulletin, Gaja Cyclone is likely to cross around Nagapattinam between Pamban and Cuddalore. Already we have positioned three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team over there and two Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force (TNDRF) teams. Today morning we shifted one NDRF team and two more TNDRF teams to Nagapattinam. Now, there are four TNDRF and four NDRF teams located in Nagapattinam." He further added, "In addition to this, we have about 380 first responders to attend to the needs of the people and 159 fast responders to protect animals. All these people are now alert. And collector has commenced the efforts to evacuate people."