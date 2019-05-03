Cyclone Fani: Winds in Odisha's Puri would be of 170-180 gusting to 200 km/hr, says IMD Scientist

While speaking to ANI, after Cyclone 'Fani' hits Odisha's Puri, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Visakhapatnam's Scientist, SVJ Kumar said, "Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal is currently about 300 km East-Northeast of Visakhapatnam and 25 km west-southwest of Puri. At the time of crossing, winds at Puri would be of 170-180 gusting to 200 km/hr."