Cyclone 'Fani': Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik exhorts Odisha people not to panic

The internationally renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik exhorted people of Odisha not to panic of cyclone 'Fani'. He urged people to stay safe and tension free through his beautiful art work in Odisha's Puri on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several areas of the Odisha coast while giving a yellow warning to the coastal state. Cyclone 'Fani' is heading towards the state of Odisha with heavy wind speed and is expected to make landfall on May 03.