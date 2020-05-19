Cyclone Amphan likely to hit West Bengal tomorrow: Why do we name catastrophes and how cyclonic storms get their names

Editor's note: This article was originally published on 11 May 2019. It is being replugged in view of Cyclone Amphan, which has intensified into a 'super cyclonic storm' and is expected to make landfall on the coasts of West Bengal by Wednesday.

Cyclone Amphan, which has been intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, will most probably make landfall over West Bengal on 20 May.

As per the MeT department, Amphan, which was present over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and the central Bay of Bengal moved northwards before intensifying into a super cyclonic storm.

This would be the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 cyclone that hit the Odisha coast, killing more than 9,000 people. Around 200-250mm of rain is expected to lash West Bengal and Odisha between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for five districts in the state " Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. The coastal regions will start experiencing heavy rainfall from Tuesday while heavy downpour is likely to lash six districts Wednesday, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

While a major chunk of this preparedness was possible, thanks to India's weather analysts and a robust network of satellites that could foresee the situation beforehand, the governments also manage to mitigate the weather-related calamities owing to effective public communication. Quick error-free communication between various nodal agencies of the government, the Central and the state power centres as well as the general public is key in mobilising resources to brace up for a natural disaster. Giving a cyclone a short, distinctive name is surprisingly crucial in this process.

Why name a calamity?

According to National Hurricane Centre, US states that experience shows the practice of naming cyclone makes written as well as spoken communications faster and less subject to error as compared to the older, more cumbersome latitude-longitude identification methods. Furthermore, the use of easily remembered names greatly reduces confusion when two or more tropical storms occur at the same time.

The Indian Meteorological Department also reinstates this view adding that it helps in the quick identification of storms in warning messages because names are presumed to be far easier to remember than the numbers and technical terms.

Initially, the storms were named arbitrarily in the absence of a global mechanism to monitor and document their occurrences. Then the mid-1900's saw the start of the practice of using feminine names for storms originated. The tropical storms and hurricanes were tracked by year and the order in which they occurred during that year.

For at least 150 years, storm names were "fraught with racism and sexism, personal preferences and vendettas," reports Atlas Obscura. "Their names have also been borrowed from places and saints, wives and girlfriends, and disliked public figures."

It's not entirely clear why, but the maritime tradition of referring to the ocean as a woman may have played a factor, reported History.com.

But in pursuit of a more organised and efficient naming system, meteorologists later decided to identify storms using names from a list arranged alphabetically. Thus, a storm with a name which begins with A, like Anne, would be the first storm to occur in the year.

Before the end of 1900's, forecasters started using male names for those forming in the Southern Hemisphere. The History.com report states that the patriarchal practice did not go down without a fight. Women weather analysts and leading women's rights activists helped persuade US weather forecasters not to name tropical storms after only women. Roxcy Bolton, the activist famed with setting up the first-ever rape treatment centre, was one of the dissenters to have brought about the change.

