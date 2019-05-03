Cyclone Fani likely to weaken in next 6 hours: IMD Scientist

While speaking to ANI, after Cyclone 'Fani' hits Odisha's Puri, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Delhi's scientist Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that it will weaken in next 6 hours. He said, "Odisha coast near Puri is hit by extremely severe cyclone storm. When it crossed the coast, its wind speed was 175-185 km/hr. It is moving towards North and Northeast areas. In next 6 hours, the cyclone will get weaken and the wind speed will be 130-140 km/hr and move north-northeastwards. By evening, it may weaken into severe cyclonic storm over extreme northern part of Odisha. It has moved away from Andhra Pradesh, so, we have issued a de-warning. 3 districts in the state were impacted by heavy rainfall. Tomorrow in early hours, it will convert into severe cyclone storm and would move towards West Bengal. By tomorrow evening, it will weaken and will move towards Bangladesh."