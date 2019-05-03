Cyclone Fani: After landfall, impact is likely to reduce and will move towards WB coast, says IMD Scientist

While speaking to ANI, after Cyclone 'Fani' hits Odisha's Puri, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad's Scientist Naga Ratna said, "After landfall, the impact is likely to reduce and will move towards West Bengal coast. There after extreme severe cyclone may convert to severe cyclone and move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh. This will impact in the whole state of Odisha, some parts of West Bengal and also in the northeastern states of India."