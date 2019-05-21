Cyclone Fani hit Nandankanan Zoological Park reopens

Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha's Bhubaneswara reopened after 19 days of Cyclone Fani. It became the first zoo in India to join World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) in 2009. First time in the history of Nandankanan, it was closed for 19 days due to heavy damage caused during cyclone Fani that had hit the coastal regions of Odisha earlier this month. All types of facilities for both tourists and animals have been restored. Due to heat wave special arrangements have been made for the animals. Deputy Director of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Jayant Kumar Das said, "To restore the zoo's green cover, we are planning to go for massive plantation for five consecutive years."