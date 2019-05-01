Cyclone Fani: GoI to provide Rs 340 crore relief package for Odisha, informs Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday met Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha seeking relief as cyclone Fani is expected to hit Odisha's coastal area. After the meeting he informed that the Government of India has taken responsibility of providing Rs. 340 crore relief package. Pradhan also informed that GoI will also permit two helicopters and National Disaster Response Force assistance if needed. "We have met to the Cabinet Secretary regarding the cyclone Fani which is going to hit the Odisha state from tomorrow. The Government of India has taken quick action and took the responsibility of providing Rs. 340 crore relief. GOI also permitted to provide two helicopter and team of NDRF. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several areas of the Odisha coast while giving a yellow warning to the coastal state".