Cyclone Fani: Dharmendra Pradhan reviews restoration of power grid in Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar today. He visited Chandaka area in Bhubaneswar to review the restoration of the power grid, which was damaged due to Cyclone Fani. Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha on May 3. Workers of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited are working relentlessly to accomplish the difficult task. Cyclone Fani had disrupted the Baripada-Pandiabil transmission line at Chandaka.