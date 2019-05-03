Cyclone Fani: CM Patnaik had ordered that telecom service shouldn't be disrupted, informs SRC

Cyclone Fani is heading towards the state of Odisha with heavy wind speed and is expected to make landfall today. While speaking to ANI, Spokesperson of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Sangram Mohapatra said, "We have got the information from India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the landfall is preponed. It was supposed to be at 5:30 pm tomorrow evening (May 03) but now it is preponed to 10-12 noon." "Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken review of all the eight department principal secretaries and also asked all the telecom suppliers in Odisha that in no circumstances telecom supply should be disrupted.