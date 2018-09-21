Cyclone Daye: Heavy rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Odisha

Heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Daye has brought normal life to a standstill in Odisha, leaving several parts in the state waterlogged. Gates of the Upper Kolab Dam in Karapur were opened to maintain the water level. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Cyclonic storm Daye over south Odisha and neighbourhood moved west-northwestwards with a speed about 26 kmph and weakened into a Deep Depression and lay centered over south interior Odisha near latitude 20.00N and longitude 83.70E and weaken gradually into a Depression." "It would continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during next 12 hours," IMD added. "The rainfall at most places will see heavy to very heavy falls at a few places in Odisha with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over south Odisha", IMD said in a notice.