Cyclone 'Bulbul' to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast during early hours of Nov 10: IMD

'Pamban Port Storm Perilous Alert No. 2 Cage' mounted at Pamban Bridge in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on November 08. It was mounted in the view of severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' was intensified into 'very severe Cyclonic Storm' on Nov 08. It will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast across Sundarbans Delta during early hours of 10th November. Cyclone 'Bulbul' over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering heavy rain in parts of Odisha and West Bengal.